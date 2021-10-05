Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Mumbai Police launches probe against ship authorities, says report

was remanded to NCB custody on Monday, 4 October. The star kid will now remain in the custody till 7 October along with seven others who were first detained on Saturday. Now according to a new update, Mumbai Police have launched an investigation against ship officials for reportedly flouting COVID-19 norms.

Reportedly, the organizers are facing charges for flouting COVID-19 norms, failing to pay entertainment tax. They are also on NCB radar for ignoring cyclone warnings in the Arabian sea. The latest buzz is that the co-founder of the event management firm ‘Namascray’ has been arrested. According to a report in India Today, apart from the arrest of the co-founder, NCB has claimed a link with arrested drug peddler Shreyas Nair. Reportedly, he allegedly supplied drugs to Aryan and Arbaaz Merchant. Shreyas Nair was also supposed to join them on the cruise but did not turn up for some reason. His name cropped up in Aryan and Arbaaz's phone chats.

Meanwhile, a lot of people including , Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and others have been visiting Mannat to be there by the Khan’s. Ever since Aryan’s arrest, it was being said that SRK has been targeted by the NCB. But, recently the zonal director Sameer Wankhede refuted all the allegations. According to reports in TOI, Sameer Wankhede said, “We are not targeting anyone at all. We have nothing against him. We have arrested more than 300 people in the last 10 months. Out of those, at the most, there would be about 4 to 5 known people. How can you say that we are targeting anyone? Most of those arrested in the last one year are hard-core, drug-related criminals.”