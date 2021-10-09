Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB questions star kid’s driver in the matter

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest in an alleged drugs case has become a hot topic of discussion these days. And while the Narcotics Control Bureau has been investigating the case, the matter is coming up with a new twist with every day. So far, we know that Aryan and other co-accused’s bail plea in the case has been rejected by a Mumbai court and that they have reportedly been sent to Arthur Jail. And now as per a recent update, the Narcotics Control Bureau is questioning Aryan’s driver in the matter as well.

It is reported that the anti drugs law enforcement agency had summoned Aryan’s driver for questioning in this high profile case today. The media reports also suggested that the driver was spotted at the NCB’s office in Mumbai on Saturday. Confirming the news, ANI stated, “Mumba: NCB is questioning the driver of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan who was arrested in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case”. Clearly, the Narcotics Control Bureau is leaving no stone unturned to investigate the case.

Meanwhile, the agency has called Aryan’s bail plea rejection a big win. “It is a big win for us, especially after certain elements were discrediting us and blaming the department for arresting an innocent. The court found merit in our case. Even if the bail happens later in the case, we’ve proven our point. When the additional chief Metropolitan court rejects any bail, it means it has seen merit in our case. For that reason, it has rejected the bail of all the accused. This will certainly shut the mouth of those criticising us,” an NCB official told TOI.