Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB’s Sameer Wankhede says, ‘We are investigating drug peddler’s links with accused’

Shah Rukh Khan’s son has been in the headlines since last night for all the wrong reasons. The young star kid has been reportedly arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau this afternoon, and will remain in their custody until October 4th. Aryan was detained along with a few others after the bureau busted a rave party onboard a cruise on Mumbai’s coast last night, and seized several contraband drugs in the party. The raid was led by NCB’s Zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who spoke to a leading daily recently and revealed details about the further process of investigation.

Speaking to ETimes exclusively, Sameer Wankhede revealed that the bureau will be investigating a drug peddler’s links with the accused. Wankhede said, “We have apprehended one peddler from the supply chain of this group of youngsters, who had made a booking together for the event. We are investigating his links with the accused. That's been a new detention from our department. We found some drugs in his possession, too.”

ALSO READ: Throwback Thursday: When Shah Rukh Khan revealed WHY Aryan Khan can't roam shirtless at home

Along with this, ETimes also procured a copy of a court document presented by the NCB for the grant of custody. One of the key points mentioned in the document state, “Pertinent it is to note that prima face investigation conducted clearly reveals that there is incriminating material in form of WhatsApp chats etc clearly showing the nexus of these Respondents with suppliers and peddlers on a regular basis. Further, on basis of Intelligence information from the Accused the NCB is conducting another raid operation. In view thereof, it is imperative for thorough investigation that these persons are confronted with each other.”

As Aryan Khan is in NCB’s custody until October 4th, they have limited time to investigate the star kid’s links with the drug peddler arrested this afternoon.

ALSO READ: Aryan Khan drug case: Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, advocate & bodyguard reach court; VIDEO