Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB’s SIT seeks additional 90 days from Mumbai Sessions Court to file chargesheet

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has sought an additional 90 days’ time to file the chargesheet in the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case. It was reportedly supposed to file the chargesheet by 2nd April.

ANI tweeted, “Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise matter | SIT of NCB seeks 90-day additional time from Mumbai Sessions Court to file chargesheet in the matter. It was supposed to file the chargesheet by 2nd April.”

In December, the Mumbai Police said that they have not found evidence of extortion in connection with the drugs on a cruise case in which the star kid was arrested. The investigation has also been put on hold. Reportedly, the police have formed a special team to probe the extortion angle after Narcotics Control Bureau's witness Prabhakar Sail had alleged that he had overheard a phone conversation about a demand of ₹25 crores from the actor.

To note, the drugs case has been transferred to NCB's SIT and Aryan Khan has been relieved from marking his regular attendance in the NCB Mumbai office every Friday in connection with the case. A single bench of Justice N W Sambre said the condition imposed on Aryan Khan while granting him bail that he has to appear before the NCB office every Friday has been modified. Aryan is also not allowed to meet any of the co-accused which include his friend Arbaaz as well. He also had to surrender his passport.

It is worth mentioning here that Aryan Khan was arrested on October 2 by the NCB. He was granted bail on October 28.

