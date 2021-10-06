Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB says matter has ‘new twists every moment’; Compares it with Sherlock Holmes novels

’s son ’s arrest in the drugs case has been the buzzing topic these days. While the showbiz industry has come out in SRK’s support, the case has got everyone brimming with an opinion. Amid this, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is investigating the case and as per a recent report, the agency stated that the case is coming with a new twist and turn every moment. This isn’t all. NCB has also told the Court that the case has become more like Agatha Christie and Sherlock Holmes novel.

This happened when the agency had submitted the request for remand of the four accused including Aryan Khan. Talking about it, Special Public Prosecutor Advait Sethna on Tuesday told the court, “This case has become like Agatha Christie and Sherlock Holmes novels as there is a new twist and turn at every moment”. Following the hearing, Aryan and others were sent to judicial custody till October 11. Announcing the remand, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar said that given the nature of the offence, further investigation is required in the case.

Meanwhile, NCB has also claimed to have recovered ‘shocking and incriminating’ material from the WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan and others accused in the case. However, Aryan’s co-accused Arbaaz Merchant’s father has rubbished the allegations imposed on the kids and claimed that they are innocent. He also spoke about the WhatsApp chats and said, “There is absolutely no WhatsApp chats related to drugs. They were not even prepared. It was just a last-minute discussion of going to the ship. They were invitees. They just decided out of the blue. He had breakfast with me and was supposed to have dinner with me.”

Also Read: Aryan Khan drug case: SRK's son provided with science books in custody; NCB sends his phone to forensic