Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB summons Prabhakar Sail for questioning tomorrow

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is currently lodged at Arthur Road jail. Aryan’s bail hearing has been adjourned tomorrow. According to an ETimes report, Prabhakar has alleged the NCB officials attempted extortion case related to Aryan Khan. ANI tweeted, “Mumbai NCB has summoned Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the drugs on cruise case, for questioning tomorrow. He will be questioned by the NCB team reaching Mumbai from Delhi tomorrow, in connection with his allegations of corruption."

On Tuesday, Aryan Khan’s lawyer Mukul Rohatgi initiated the court session whilst defending his client passionately. Mukul argues by saying, “Out of the twin conditions for bail, Section 37 does not apply because 27A has no application. Section 64A has immunity from prosecution if you are prosecuted under Sec 27 and you go to rehab." Mukul further questioned Aryan’s time in jail for the last 20 days mentioning that neither possession nor consumption was proven. Mukul said, “I am arguing a case that is actually not there against me. My case is not of possession or consumption. In the US and some parts of the world, cannabis is legal. With this compendium of facts, what I am saying is that there is no case."

Take a look:

Mumbai NCB has summoned Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the drugs on cruise case, for questioning tomorrow. He will be questioned by NCB team reaching Mumbai from Delhi tomorrow, in connection with his allegations of corruption: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

Further, Mukul went on to ask, “There is no consumption, no possession... Why this boy has been sent 20 days in jail?" Lawyers Amit Desai and Mukul Rohatgi made a clarification on the star kid’s conversation with co-accused Achit. Lawyers further stated that the conversation was about online poker. “There is some conversation about some winnings that is now being shown as a transaction,” Desai stated. Adding further, Rohatgi said, “Financing is a very defined use of a phrase. But here there is no financing, even if there are some chats, it is more than a year old. There was an old case of rummy. So, the Supreme Court has said it is a game of skill. Even horse racing is considered a game of skill, as one has to study the horses”.

Also Read| Cruise Drugs Bust Case: Aryan Khan demanded weed from Ananya Panday in Whatsapp chats; Report