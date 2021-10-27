Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB team questions Sameer Wankhede over extortion allegations: Report

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been currently lodged in Arthur Road jail in Mumbai. His bail hearing has been adjourned again till tomorrow, Thursday. According to a report in ETimes, NCB questioned Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede for over four hours in the alleged 18 crore extortion allegations. Reportedly Sameer was questioned by NCB’s vigilance team from Delhi at the Bandra camp office. The team leader Gyaneshwar Singh said that they have collected a lot of documents and other evidences from him and he has submitted his version in the matter.

Gyaneshwar Singh further said, “If needed, we shall probe further and ask for more documents in the case”. "We have tried to serve them the summonses at their known addresses, but we could not do so. We appeal through the media. They should both appear before us in the next two days and record their statement - especially Prabhakar Sail-ji whose affidavit (October 23) has resulted in this inquiry," Singh said. Reportedly the NCB team plans to question Sail based on his allegations for an alleged 18 crore extortion to get SRK’s son Aryan Khan released.

Several people from Bollywood have come in support of Shah Rukh Khan over Aryan Khan’s case. Singer Mika Singh had tweeted, “You are absolutely right brother, they all are watching the drama and cannot say even a single word. I’m with @iamsrk. #AryanKhan should be given bail. I think industry mein sabke bache ek baar andar jaayenge, tab jaake yeh unity dikhayenge (I think only when all the star kids get arrested will the industry show some unity).”

