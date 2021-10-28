Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Police arrest NCB witness Kiran Gosavi in Pune
News Agency ANI also tweeted, “Kiran Gosavi (NCB witness in the drugs-on-cruise matter) has been detained: Amitabh Gupta, Pune Police Commissioner.” Reports mention that Kiran Gosavi is the private detective from Mumbai and he had mentioned that he wanted to surrender to the Uttar Pradesh Police as he felt "threatened" in Maharashtra. He was absconding and the police had issued a lookout circular against him in connection with a cheating case. According to the police, he was booked for allegedly duping a Pune-based man on the pretext of offering a job in Malaysia.
After his picture with Aryan Khan went viral, NCB had issued a clarification. It reads, “Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) categorically clarifies that the man in this picture with Aryan Khan is not an officer or employee of NCB.”
Maharashtra | Kiran Gosavi (NCB witness in the drugs-on-cruise matter) has been detained: Amitabh Gupta, Pune Police Commissioner— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/6AFxtn0Udq
Kiran Gosavi has been detained in connection with a 2018 cheating case in which he was absconding. In 2019, Pune City Police declared him wanted. He was missing since then & was only spotted during cruise raid as NCB witness. On 14 Oct, Police issued lookout circular against him. pic.twitter.com/vsZd4AqxuT— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021
In the picture, Kiran is seen taking a selfie with Aryan Khan who was arrested by the NCB after a raid at a rave party. During the raid officials seized 13gm cocaine, 21gm charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy), 5gm MD, and ₹1.33 lakh in cash as reported. They have received a tip-off about the party.
