Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Police arrest NCB witness Kiran Gosavi in Pune

In a major development in Aryan Khan’s drug case, police have arrested Kiran Gosavi, an independent witness of the NCB in the Mumbai drugs bust case, in Pune. According to India Today, he is being questioned in connection with a 2018 cheating case. His arrest came three days after he claimed that he had offered to surrender, but the police did not accept it. Few weeks ago, his picture with Aryan Khan had gone viral on social media.

News Agency ANI also tweeted, “Kiran Gosavi (NCB witness in the drugs-on-cruise matter) has been detained: Amitabh Gupta, Pune Police Commissioner.” Reports mention that Kiran Gosavi is the private detective from Mumbai and he had mentioned that he wanted to surrender to the Uttar Pradesh Police as he felt "threatened" in Maharashtra. He was absconding and the police had issued a lookout circular against him in connection with a cheating case. According to the police, he was booked for allegedly duping a Pune-based man on the pretext of offering a job in Malaysia.

After his picture with Aryan Khan went viral, NCB had issued a clarification. It reads, “Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) categorically clarifies that the man in this picture with Aryan Khan is not an officer or employee of NCB.”