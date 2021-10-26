Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Special NDPS Court grants bail to two accused

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been among the main accused in the cruise drug bust case and it has been making the headlines for a while now. And while each day is coming up with a new twist in the case, Aryan’s legal team had approached Bombay High Court to apply for bail. According to media reports, the court has adjourned the hearing till tomorrow (Wednesday, October 27), it is reported the special NDPS court has granted bail to two accused in this high profile case.

According to a report by PTI, Manish Rajgaria and Avin Sahu were the first accused in the case in which around 20 people were arrested including Shah Rukh Khan’s son. It was reported that Manish and Avin were among the guests on the cruise ship where the Narcotics Control Bureau had conducted the raid on October 20. As per a report published in Live Law, Manish was accused of possessing 2.4gms of ganja while Avin was accused of accepting that he consumed contraband twice on the ship. They were reportedly booked for consumption, possession and conspiracy under section 29.

Meanwhile, as Aryan Khan’s bail plea will be continued tomorrow, his lawyer has clarified about his chats with co-accused Achit. Mukul Rohatgi said, “Financing is a very defined use of a phrase. But here there is no financing, even if there are some chats, it is more than a year old. There was an old case of rummy. So, the Supreme Court has said it is a game of skill. Even horse racing is considered a game of skill, as one has to study the horses”.