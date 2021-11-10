Aryan Khan Drugs Case: SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani skips questioning, Mumbai Police to serve notice again

The Mumbai Police's special investigation team summoned Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani once again on Wednesday to ask her to record her statement in the Aryan Khan drug case. However, she again skipped the questioning with the Mumbai Police, on Wednesday citing health-related reasons for not appearing before the police.

The Mumbai Police said that it will call Dadlani again for the same. According to a tweet by ANI, “Mumbai Police had called actor Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani for questioning but she did not appear before them citing health reasons. Her statement is important for SIT and in the time to come, we'll summon her again for questioning.” To note, Mumbai Police's SIT team is investigating allegations of extortion against Dadlani in the cruise drugs case. Recently, NCB handed over this case to their SIT who had summoned Aryan in Delhi.

Previously, according to a report in The Times of India, Chunky Panday’s brother Chikki Panday too did not turn up before the SIT on Monday, citing COVID-19. It is said that K P Gosavi, who was one of the witnesses in the drug case had contacted Panday to get in touch with Pooja Dadlani. After Gosavi’s personal bodyguard Prabhakar Sail filed a complaint with the MRA Marg police, the SIT came into the picture. Sail had alleged that he had overheard Gosavi talking over the phone to one Sam D’Souza about extorting money in the drug case and a Rs 8 crore payment to be made to NCB zonal chief Sameer Wankhede.