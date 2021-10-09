Aryan Khan Drugs Case: SRK's son's lawyer moves to Mumbai Sessions Court to file bail application

Aryan Khan’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau in an alleged drugs case came as a big shocker for everyone. According to media reports, Shah Rukh Khan’s son was arrested during a raid at a cruise ship. While he has been in judicial custody ever since his lawyers have been putting in all the efforts to get bail for him. Recently, Aryan’s recent bail plea was rejected by a Mumbai court following which he was sent to Arthur Jail, it is reported that the star kid’s lawyers are now heading to Mumbai session court for bail plea.

According to a report published in the Times of India, Aryan’s legal time has filed for his bail in the sessions court. The media reports suggested that while the bail application has been filed, the hearing is expected to happen in the coming week. Meanwhile, the media reports also suggested that Aryan’s driver has also been summoned by the agency for investigation. Reportedly, Aryan’s driver was spotted at the NCB office today as the agency wanted to investigate if he was sent to collect the drugs.

Meanwhile, the agency has called Aryan’s bail plea rejection a big win. “It is a big win for us, especially after certain elements were discrediting us and blaming the department for arresting an innocent. The court found merit in our case. Even if the bail happens later in the case, we’ve proven our point. When the additional chief Metropolitan court rejects any bail, it means it has seen merit in our case. For that reason, it has rejected the bail of all the accused. This will certainly shut the mouth of those criticising us,” an NCB official told TOI.