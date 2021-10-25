Aryan Khan Drugs Controversy: NCB custody to bail hearing in Bombay HC, here’s the timeline of the case

In what came as one of the most shocking news in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau during a raid at a cruise ship early this year. It was reported that the agency had arrested Aryan along with seven others including the star kid’s close friend Arbaaz Merchant. The media report suggested that the raid was conducted after the NCB team led by Sameer Wankhede received inputs of the illegal drug activity around two weeks in advance.

Ever since then, each day has come with a new twist in the case. While Aryan’s Whatsapp chats have been raising eyebrows, his legal team has been trying to get bail in the case. Although Aryan’s bail was rejected by the sessions court and then by the special NDPS court and has been in custody in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail, he has now applied for bail in Bombay High Court. As his bail hearing is scheduled for October 26, here’s a timeline of what all has transpired in the case.

Take a look at the entire Aryan Khan Drug Case Timeline:

Also Read: Aryan Khan Drugs Case: KP Gosavi claims threat to life; Says star kid requested him to call his parents