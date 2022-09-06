Aryan Khan is ecstatic as Shah Rukh Khan’s Trinbago Knight Riders wins Women’s CPL tournament

Aryan Khan is one of the most popular star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eldest son Aryan has not made his Bollywood debut yet. However, that has not kept him away from the limelight. He is often photographed by the paparazzi as and when he steps out in the city. He is not too active on social media, however, whenever he does posts something, it never fails to grab fans’ attention. And now, Aryan has taken to his Instagram space to congratulate the women of Shah Rukh Khan’s team Trinbago Knight Riders for their fantastic win at the maiden Women’s CPL tournament.

Aryan Khan hails Trinbago Knight Riders

After Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan too congratulated the players of Trinbago Knight Riders for winning the very first Women’s Caribbean Premiere League (WPCL). For the unversed, Trinbago Knight Riders is a part of SRK’s Knight Riders franchise. The WPCL was a three-team tournament that kickstarted on the 30th of August, 2022. Shah Rukh’s TKR beat the Barbados Royals Women in the WPCL finals on Sunday, September 4th.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Aryan shared a picture of the team and congratulated them for their victory. He wrote, “First women’s CPL tournament and the first win already secured. Congratulations ladies! Hopefully many more to come..”

Take a look:

Earlier, Shah Rukh also shared a celebratory video on his Instagram space and wrote, “Every victory is special.. but somehow this one for @tkriders women’s squad is well, most special. Well done girls. You are all so beautiful and amazing. Yay!!”

Aryan Khan’s Bollywood plans

Pinkvilla was the first to exclusively report that Aryan is all set to make his debut as a writer. We also reported that Aryan Khan is developing multiple ideas, of which a web series and a feature film created by him for Red Chillies Entertainment are at the forefront. Aryan has been working on these ideas for a while now, and has already set the ball rolling on the series front. Pinkvilla also learned that the young filmmaker recently did a test shoot for the web show at a studio in Mumbai.

