As Aryan Khan gets bail; Shanaya Kapoor & Maheep Kapoor share his UNSEEN childhood pics to express happiness

Ever since Aryan Khan was arrested in cruise drugs bust case by the Narcotics Control Bureau, the nation has been brimming with an opinion about the case. And while the NCB was investigating the case, each day came with a new revelation in case. And now what came as a big twist in the case, Aryan Khan has got bail in the case. Needless to say, the Bombay High Court’s decision has come as a sigh of relief for everyone. While social media is abuzz with people expressing their views on the matter, Shanaya Kapoor’s post for Aryan is winning hearts.

The actress took her Instagram story and shared an unseen throwback pic of her childhood friend. In the pic which happens to be from Aryan and Shanaya’s childhood, while the newcomer actress looked cute in her black dress, Shah Rukh’s son looked irresistibly cute in his yellow t-shirt. She captioned the pic with heart emoticons. On the other hand, Maheep also shared a throwback pic of Gauri and Aryan from the later’s childhood days. In the pic, Gauri was all smiles as she held Aryan in her arms. Maheep hailed Aryan’s bail and captioned the image with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Shanaya and Maheep’s post for Aryan:

Earlier, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta also expressed his happiness over Bombay High Court’s decision and wrote, “I’m very happy that Aryan Khan has gotten bail but also very upset with a system that kept a young man behind bars for more than 25 days for something he never did. That has to change!!! God bless you and be strong Aryan Khan”.