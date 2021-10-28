Aryan Khan gets bail, Swara Bhasker, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Gupta & others hail court’s decision

by Ranpreet Kaur   |  Updated on Oct 29, 2021 01:14 AM IST  |  32.4K
   
Aryan Khan gets bail, Swara Bhasker, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Gupta & others hail court’s decision
Aryan Khan gets bail, Swara Bhasker, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Gupta & others hail court’s decision

After creating a massive buzz in the town due to the much talked about drugs case, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has finally got the bail today. The bail was granted by Bombay High Court and needless to say, the star kid must have taken a sigh of relief after around three weeks. Just like his arrest, Aryan’s bail has also left everyone brimming with an opinion. Amid this, several Bollywood celebs have taken to social media to express their happiness over Aryan’s bail.

This includes Swara Bhasker, Ranvir Shorey, John Abraham etc. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta wrote, “I’m very happy that Aryan Khan has gotten bail but also very upset with a system that kept a young man behind bars for more than 25 days for something he never did. That has to change!!! God bless you and be strong Aryan Khan”. While Swara Bhasker tweeted, “Finally”, Sonu Sood wrote, “समय जब न्याय करता है, तब गवाहों की जरूरत नहीं होती।“ Joining them, Mika Singh wrote, “Congratulations to #AryanKhan and to the other accused for getting bail. I’m so happy that it was finally granted, bro @iamsrk Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai andher nahi. You have contributed hugely to the fraternity. God bless both you and your family”.

Take a look at celeb reactions to Aryan Khan’s bail:

celeb-on-aryan-bail-1.jpeg
celeb-on-aryan-bail-2.jpeg

raveena tandon on aryan khan bail 

For the uninitiated, Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau early this month during a raid on a cruise ship in Mumbai along with eight other people. While his bail was rejected over and over, he was in custody in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail.

Credits: Twitter


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All