Aryan Khan gets bail, Swara Bhasker, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Gupta & others hail court’s decision
After creating a massive buzz in the town due to the much talked about drugs case, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has finally got the bail today. The bail was granted by Bombay High Court and needless to say, the star kid must have taken a sigh of relief after around three weeks. Just like his arrest, Aryan’s bail has also left everyone brimming with an opinion. Amid this, several Bollywood celebs have taken to social media to express their happiness over Aryan’s bail.
This includes Swara Bhasker, Ranvir Shorey, John Abraham etc. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta wrote, “I’m very happy that Aryan Khan has gotten bail but also very upset with a system that kept a young man behind bars for more than 25 days for something he never did. That has to change!!! God bless you and be strong Aryan Khan”. While Swara Bhasker tweeted, “Finally”, Sonu Sood wrote, “समय जब न्याय करता है, तब गवाहों की जरूरत नहीं होती।“ Joining them, Mika Singh wrote, “Congratulations to #AryanKhan and to the other accused for getting bail. I’m so happy that it was finally granted, bro @iamsrk Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai andher nahi. You have contributed hugely to the fraternity. God bless both you and your family”.
Take a look at celeb reactions to Aryan Khan’s bail:
Congratulations to #AryanKhan and to the other accused for getting bail. I’m so happy that it was finally granted, bro @iamsrk Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai andher nahi. You have contributed hugely to the fraternity. God bless both you and your family. pic.twitter.com/nF5omCTyAg— King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 28, 2021
समय जब न्याय करता है,— sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 28, 2021
तब गवाहों की जरूरत नहीं होती।
I want to have a blast tonight!— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 28, 2021
I’m very happy that Aryan Khan has gotten bail but also very upset with a system that kept a young man behind bars for more than 25 days for something he never did.— Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) October 28, 2021
That has to change!!!
God bless you and be strong Aryan Khan.
“Der hai, andher nahi”. #justice— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) October 28, 2021
Finally !!! Bail Granted ! #AryanKhanDrugsCase ! Thank God!— rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) October 28, 2021
Glad to hear #AryanKhanBail has been granted. Request a central investigation into the conduct of #NCBRaids & arresting officer #SameerWakhede. Legal Powers shld not be abused for personal gain— Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) October 28, 2021
Finally!!!— Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) October 28, 2021
Prayers and Healing.
#AryaanKhan @iamsrk No words. Only tears..— Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) October 28, 2021
Of relief...
And at a cruel vendetta..
For the uninitiated, Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau early this month during a raid on a cruise ship in Mumbai along with eight other people. While his bail was rejected over and over, he was in custody in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail.