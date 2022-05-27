Aryan Khan gets a clean chit from the NCB in the drugs-on-cruise case; Report

Aryan Khan had grabbed all the limelight ever since he got arrested in the drugs on the cruise case last year. It was indeed a tough time for Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and their family. But now the latest reports come as a relief for all of them. The Narcotics Control Bureau has reportedly given a clean chit to Aryan in the drugs-on-cruise case. A few weeks back two officers had been suspended by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for negligence and one of them was involved in Aryan’s case. had grabbed all the limelight ever since he got arrested in the drugs on the cruise case last year. It was indeed a tough time for Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and their family. But now the latest reports come as a relief for all of them. The Narcotics Control Bureau has reportedly given a clean chit to Aryan in the drugs-on-cruise case. A few weeks back two officers had been suspended by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for negligence and one of them was involved in Aryan’s case. Aryan Khan gets clean chit from NCB Taking to their Twitter handle, ANI in their first tweet wrote, “Cruise drug bust case | All the accused persons were found in possession of Narcotics except Aryan and Mohak, reads a statement of Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Operations), NCB.” In the next tweet, ANI wrote, “A complaint against 14 persons under various sections of the NDPS Act is being filed. Complaint against rest six persons is not being filed due to a lack of evidence: Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Operations), NCB.” In earlier reports, it was reported that only two of the defendants are now in judicial custody, while Aryan and 17 others were granted bail.

Aryan Khan’s upcoming work

In other news, Pinkvilla recently reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s son is developing multiple ideas, of which a web series and a feature film created by him for Red Chillies Entertainment are at the forefront. Aryan has been working on these concepts for quite some time and has already started the series.

An authentic source revealed, “Besides writing the project, Aryan will also be directing it. He had taken complete charge at the test shoot that took place on Friday and Saturday. As a part of his and the crew’s prep, Aryan wanted to bring everyone together and understand the project before they actually start shooting for it. He is very passionate about this yet untitled show, and has already begun work on the pre-production. They will finalise the actual shooting dates soon.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is busy working on Pathaan and had returned from Spain after shooting a schedule with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

