Aryan Khan gets clicked at Chunky Panday’s birthday bash, Ananya Panday arrives; PHOTOS

Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday were photographed at the latter’s father and actor Chunky Panday’s birthday bash last night. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan and Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya have been good friends since their childhood. Last night, on the 24 th of September, Chunky hosted a pre-birthday bash at his residence ahead of his special day. Many B’Town celebs were a part of the celebration including Aaryan and Ananya. Check out their photos.

Both Aryan and Ananya were seen arriving in their respective cars for Chunky’s star-studded celebration. Aryan opted for a casual yet stylish look as he donned a grey tee-shirt with denim pants. He layered it up with a printed jacket on top. On the other hand, Ananya Panday was seen looking absolutely pretty in an orange top and denim pants. She left her shoulder-length hair open and sported a soft-glam makeup look. She also wore a dainty neckpiece to complete her look. The young star kids sat in their cars while the paparazzi clicked them from a distance.

Ananya Panday and Aryan Khan’s work fronts

Ananya was last seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger, where she shared screen space with Vijay Deverakonda. She now has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline. Apart from this, Ananya will also be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2.

On the other hand, Aryan Khan has not made his showbiz debut yet. However, Pinkvilla was the first to exclusively report that Aryan is all set to make his debut as a writer. We also reported that Aryan Khan is developing multiple ideas, of which a web series and a feature film created by him for Red Chillies Entertainment are at the forefront. Aryan has been working on these ideas for a while now, and has already set the ball rolling on the series front. Pinkvilla also learned that the young filmmaker recently did a test shoot for the web show at a studio in Mumbai.

