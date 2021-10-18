Aryan Khan gets increased security as he is moved to a special barrack in jail: Report

Updated on Oct 18, 2021 03:56 PM IST  |  31K
   
Aryan Khan gets increased security as he is moved to a special barrack in jail: Report
Aryan Khan gets increased security as he is moved to a special barrack in jail: Report (Pic Credits: Aryan Khan/ Instagram)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is currently in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case. According to the latest reports, Aryan Khan’s security has been increased, as he has been moved to a special barrack inside the jail premises. Aryan is also reportedly being monitored by jail authorities. 

Apart from this, the reports also mention that Aryan Khan is not interacting or meeting others accused in the case along with him. Reportedly, the star kid is facing difficulty in adapting to jail conditions, and food, which made the jail authorities worry about his health and hygiene. 

Earlier, it was reported that Aryan’s parents had sent him a money order of Rs. 4,500 for his canteen expenses in jail. He is reportedly not allowed home food in the jail. It was also reported that Aryan Khan has promised NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede that he will work hard and make the latter proud. Moreover, the star kid was apparently counseled by NGO workers and Wankhede. 

According to the latest reports in The Times Of India, Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan has been praying through the festival of Navratri. She has reportedly quit sugar ever since Navratri started on October 7. From Salman Khan to Preity Zinta a lot of celebrities have been visiting Mannat to visit the Khans. Many celebrities have been even taking to their social media handle to extend their support and express their disappointment with the court’s order. 

For the unversed, Aryan Khan was sent to 14-day judicial custody after the end of his custodial remand with the Narcotics Control Bureau. Aryan’s bail order has been reserved until October 20th. 

Credits: ETimes, Image Credits: Aryan Khan/ Instagram


Comments
Anonymous : ghdfgdfgfdg
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : He needs his healthy maccas and probably going through withdrawal symptoms
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : I wonder why is he not allowed to mingle with the others???
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Please counsel the ones from whom drugs was found too
REPLY 0 9 hours ago
Anonymous : The kid has to be taken out of jail and sent to rehab . That’s what is to be done for youngsters , it helps then quit .
REPLY 0 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Not just him, everyone there is been having tough time adjusting. Pay for your karma!
REPLY 0 10 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All