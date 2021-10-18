Aryan Khan gets increased security as he is moved to a special barrack in jail: Report

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is currently in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case. According to the latest reports, Aryan Khan’s security has been increased, as he has been moved to a special barrack inside the jail premises. Aryan is also reportedly being monitored by jail authorities.

Apart from this, the reports also mention that Aryan Khan is not interacting or meeting others accused in the case along with him. Reportedly, the star kid is facing difficulty in adapting to jail conditions, and food, which made the jail authorities worry about his health and hygiene.

Earlier, it was reported that Aryan’s parents had sent him a money order of Rs. 4,500 for his canteen expenses in jail. He is reportedly not allowed home food in the jail. It was also reported that Aryan Khan has promised NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede that he will work hard and make the latter proud. Moreover, the star kid was apparently counseled by NGO workers and Wankhede.

According to the latest reports in The Times Of India, Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan has been praying through the festival of Navratri. She has reportedly quit sugar ever since Navratri started on October 7. From Salman Khan to Preity Zinta a lot of celebrities have been visiting Mannat to visit the Khans. Many celebrities have been even taking to their social media handle to extend their support and express their disappointment with the court’s order.

For the unversed, Aryan Khan was sent to 14-day judicial custody after the end of his custodial remand with the Narcotics Control Bureau. Aryan’s bail order has been reserved until October 20th.