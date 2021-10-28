Aryan Khan granted bail after 3 weeks in jail; Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha also get bail in drugs case

Son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, was granted bail on Thursday, 28 October, after being lodged for almost three weeks at Mumbai's Arthur Road prison in NCB's cruise drugs bust case. Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who is representing Aryan Khan, was seen arriving at the Bombay High Court on Thursday around 3 PM. The hearing was presided over by Justice Nitin Sambre who announced the verdict.

Apart from Aryan Khan, his close friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha also were granted bail. The entire order with reasons and bail conditions will be released on Friday. This means that there is still time for Aryan Khan and others to walk out of jail.

After two days of arguments provided by Rohatgi for Aryan, senior advocate Amit Desai for Arbaaz Merchant and advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh for Munmun Dhamecha, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh along with Advocate Shreeram Shirsat and Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Advait Sethna represented the NCB.

On Thursday, ASG Anil Singh countered the arguments put forth by Rohatgi, Desai and Deshmukh over the last two days. Singh began his argument by stating that, "Aryan Khan is a regular consumer of drugs. There is evidence to prove that he has been providing drugs."

Bombay High Court grants bail to Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case pic.twitter.com/MerVWcfpYZ — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

Adding, "This case is about conscious possession and planning to consume." He pointed out that even though the drugs were found on Arbaaz, both Aryan and Arbaaz planned to go on the cruise together. "And they say they are going inside to have a “blast”. The charas was meant for smoke during cruise journey. They were in possession though physically with Arbaaz. And it was for their consumption," ASG Anil Singh argued.

ASG Singh also cited the Supreme Court as he said, "Supreme Court judgment says that drug menace is a more heinous crime than culpable homicide and has to be tackled stringently."

However, Aryan's lead counsel and former AG Rohatgi countered the conspiracy allegation and stated, "There was no conspiracy because there was no meeting of minds. There was no discussion that they met and decided that they will get the substance and smoke, that is conspiracy. Their argument is that because it is not coincidence it is a conspiracy. Conspiracy can’t have anything to do with conjecture."

Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz, Munmun and several others were placed under arrest on 3 October. They were moved to Mumbai's Arthur Road prison on 8 October and since then have been lodged there.

