Aryan Khan has a blast with friends; BFFs Suhana Khan- Ananya Panday hold hands as they arrive at a bash-PICS

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan are among Bollywood’s most popular star kids. Suhana and Aryan never fail to make heads turn every time they are spotted in the city. Last night, a number of star kids such as Suhana, Aryan, Ananya Panday, Nysa Devgan, Alaya F, young actresses Sharvari Wagh, Isabell Kaif, Palak Tiwari and others were spotted by the paparazzi as they arrived at a famous restaurant in Mumbai. Now, a few inside pictures from the bash have surfaced on Instagram and looks like Aryan had a blast with his friends. Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday attend a bash in Mumbai

For the bash, Aryan Khan was seen dressed in a red-and-black checkered shirt, with a black leather jacket over it. He paired these with black denim and matching shoes. Pictures shared by the paparazzi show him greeting a few friends before heading inside the restaurant. Meanwhile, a few inside pictures from the bash that have surfaced on Instagram show him posing with his friends at the bash. Check out the pictures below!

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan was seen arriving with her bestie Ananya Panday, and the two were seen holding hands as they made their way to the restaurant. While Suhana Khan was seen wearing a white one-shoulder bodycon mini dress, Ananya looked gorgeous in a black saree. Take a look at the pictures and videos below!

Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan's work front In December 2022, Aryan Khan confirmed his debut as a writer. He shared a glimpse of a script and a Red Chillies Entertainment clapboard, and wrote, “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action." Meanwhile, Suhana Khan will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which also stars Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday flaunts her toned midriff in a bikini, Suhana Khan goes 'wow'; PICS