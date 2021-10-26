Aryan Khan has been framed: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

In a recent chat with India Today, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik spoke about NCB officer Sameer Wankhede and Aryan Khan’s case. Being asked if Nawab has a personal bout with Sameer. He said, “This is not a personal battle. NCB’s mandate is to bust inter-state and international rackets. Cases of a few grams of drugs are for the local police to handle. NCB hadn't done so in 35 years. The game started with Rhea Chakraborty. The allegation on her was false, and the high court acquitted her. Then a case came that movies people take drugs.”

Nawab further said, “About 25 people were called. But there is no charge sheet or a closure report. They use this open case to summon anyone whenever they want. Drug addicts should be sent to rehab. If somebody has consumed drugs, test him and ensure he is punished. But fear is being created among people.” Speaking about Aryan Khan’s case, Nawab said, “If any document that I have produced is found forged, I’m ready to resign. Otherwise, he must quit. My son-in-law was framed, Aryan Khan has been framed.”

Asked about whether Nawab feels that there is a connection between son-in-law’s arrest and his allegation against Sameer. Nawab said, “This is injustice. When he was arrested, I said nobody is above the law, and the judiciary will decide the case. He came out on bail after more than eight months, and I explained the charges were wrong. Nothing was found on him. But we were monitoring everything. We investigated the matter and raised questions about the two people seen during the cruise raid but didn’t get any answers.”

