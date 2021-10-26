Aryan Khan 'influential', may tamper evidence; SRK's manager influenced witness: NCB tells Bombay HC

Updated on Oct 26, 2021 02:36 PM IST  |  31.5K
   
Aryan Khan has international linkages, can derail probe: NCB's response to star kid's bail plea in Bombay HC
Aryan Khan has international linkages, can derail probe: NCB's response to star kid's bail plea in Bombay HC

The Narcotics Control Bureau filed a response to Aryan Khan's bail plea in Bombay High Court. According to latest reports, the anti-drug agency opposing Aryan's bail plea has stated that he is an influential person and thus tampering of evidence or witness is likely. 

The NCB stated that his "international linkages" could derail the probe. "Further, considering the influential position Aryan Khan holds in the society, he may tamper with the evidence and influence other witnesses whom he personally knows is very much possible," the agency told the Bombay High Court in its response.

Not just that, the NCB in its reply has also highlighted the affidavit of one of the witnesses in the case. Citing witness Prabhakar Sail's affidavit which made shocking claims of bribe against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, the agency has claimed that the probe is "being interfered with".  

NCB's reply also included a mention of Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani who has been named in the affidavit. Sail had claimed that KP Gosavi, the private investigator whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral, had planned to demand Rs 25 crore from Dadlani to settle the case. Sail revealed that the deal was settled for Rs 18 crore, of which Rs 8 crore was meant for NCB's Sameer Wankhede. 

The agency's reply stated, "Affidavit clearly names one Pooja Dadlani, manager connected to this applicant (Aryan Khan). It so appears that the said lady appears to have influenced such panch witness when the investigation is ongoing, such interference at the stage of investigation is a malafide attempt to ensure that the same is derailed and the quest of truth is obstructed." 

A part of the NCB's reply also highlights Sail's affidavit which made headlines on Sunday. "Such a document has not been filed in any proceeding before any court despite the fact that the matter is sub-judice before Bombay High Court and Sessions Court. Curiously, the same has been clandestinely distributed and widely publicised in the media," the NCB reply read. 

Counter-Affidavit 

Soon after the NCB's response, Aryan Khan's legal team filed a counter-affidavit in Bombay HC. It stated that Shah Rukh Khan's son has no connection with KP Gosavi or witness Prabhakar Sail who has made shocking allegations of bribery against Sameer Wankhede. Aryan Khan's counter response to NCB's bail opposition stated that the outcome of his bail plea "should be decided on merits uninfluenced by Sail's or Wankhede's assertions/ allegations". 

ALSO READ: Former AG Mukul Rohatgi to appear for Aryan Khan in Bombay High Court today

Credits: Bar and Bench/NDTV


Comments
Anonymous : shame on NCB. this is extremely wrong. shame shame shame
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Now i get why Aishwarya Rai always clutches her daughters hand which i used to find irritating before...better to devote time with kids rather then let them stray with wrong friends
REPLY 2 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Mundra port ka kya hua?
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Social media is not life. WhatsApp is also social media. On the basis of WhatsApp chats Aryan is under custody. May be there is some misunderstanding in reading chats or maybe they're just doing jokes about these things coz it's cool to joke about these things. Nothing has been found on him. I wonder what NCB would have done if there was no WhatsApp and social media.? Aryan is innocent. Even if he takes drugs he shud be in rehab not in jail.
REPLY 2 2 hours ago
Anonymous : This NCB is bloody useless. Next they will blame all the drugs coming into India on Aryan Khan; these wankers should go find the actual criminals instead of victimizing helpless ppl!
REPLY 4 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Yes, they should
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Hmmm I don't think he's influential. His father is famous and will be famous whether aryan is out or in. Stop torturing a young man. Let him go
REPLY 5 4 hours ago
Anonymous : If Aryan khan is distributing drugs why ananya has to provide hashish to him?
REPLY 5 4 hours ago
Anonymous : I know right? Ncb doesn't know what they're doing. On one hand he's international drug king, on the other hand he has to bum weed from girls hahaha. I think ncb is going mad
REPLY 2 2 hours ago
Anonymous : That's how dumb these investigators are. Wonder which other Btown kids they will be targeting next?!
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : TIMES Now says ananya pandey WhatsApp said she will provide rs. 80,000 worth mariuana to SRK.
REPLY 2 4 hours ago
Anonymous : News portals and channels can sell any news for TRP.
REPLY 2 2 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
View All