Aryan Khan 'influential', may tamper evidence; SRK's manager influenced witness: NCB tells Bombay HC

The Narcotics Control Bureau filed a response to Aryan Khan's bail plea in Bombay High Court. According to latest reports, the anti-drug agency opposing Aryan's bail plea has stated that he is an influential person and thus tampering of evidence or witness is likely.

The NCB stated that his "international linkages" could derail the probe. "Further, considering the influential position Aryan Khan holds in the society, he may tamper with the evidence and influence other witnesses whom he personally knows is very much possible," the agency told the Bombay High Court in its response.

Not just that, the NCB in its reply has also highlighted the affidavit of one of the witnesses in the case. Citing witness Prabhakar Sail's affidavit which made shocking claims of bribe against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, the agency has claimed that the probe is "being interfered with".

NCB's reply also included a mention of Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani who has been named in the affidavit. Sail had claimed that KP Gosavi, the private investigator whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral, had planned to demand Rs 25 crore from Dadlani to settle the case. Sail revealed that the deal was settled for Rs 18 crore, of which Rs 8 crore was meant for NCB's Sameer Wankhede.

The agency's reply stated, "Affidavit clearly names one Pooja Dadlani, manager connected to this applicant (Aryan Khan). It so appears that the said lady appears to have influenced such panch witness when the investigation is ongoing, such interference at the stage of investigation is a malafide attempt to ensure that the same is derailed and the quest of truth is obstructed."

A part of the NCB's reply also highlights Sail's affidavit which made headlines on Sunday. "Such a document has not been filed in any proceeding before any court despite the fact that the matter is sub-judice before Bombay High Court and Sessions Court. Curiously, the same has been clandestinely distributed and widely publicised in the media," the NCB reply read.

Counter-Affidavit Soon after the NCB's response, Aryan Khan's legal team filed a counter-affidavit in Bombay HC. It stated that Shah Rukh Khan's son has no connection with KP Gosavi or witness Prabhakar Sail who has made shocking allegations of bribery against Sameer Wankhede. Aryan Khan's counter response to NCB's bail opposition stated that the outcome of his bail plea "should be decided on merits uninfluenced by Sail's or Wankhede's assertions/ allegations".

Aryan Khan's lawyer files a counter-affidavit in Bombay HC telling the Court that Aryan has no connection with Prabhakar Sail or his employer Kiran Gosavi. Also the applicant is not a party to the ongoing allegations between NCB ZD and others, states the affadavit. — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

ALSO READ: Former AG Mukul Rohatgi to appear for Aryan Khan in Bombay High Court today