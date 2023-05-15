Aryan Khan is busier than his father Shah Rukh Khan, reveals Gauri Khan; Here's how

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the best actors in Bollywood we have today. Not just the best, but also one of the most popular stars we have in Bollywood. His stardom is not just limited to India but spreads across the globe. It goes without a doubt that as much as fans are interested in knowing about the Pathaan star, they also want to know everything about his family. But today, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, and Suhana Khan have all set out on their individual journeys and are quite busy in their professional lives. Today, as Gauri launched her own book, she opened up about how busy his elder son Aryan has become.

Gauri Khan talks about getting Aryan Khan’s dates

While talking about her newly launched book, Gauri Khan revealed that the best part about the book is the family pictures. She further added, “It was easier to get Shah Rukh's date, but it was difficult to get Aryan's date. The book also has some of my favorite projects. We have spoken about all the projects, and shared pictures.” Further, the star's wife recalled working on the Red Chillies office and called it one of the most challenging projects. Gauri said, “Shah Rukh is a tough one to crack. I still remember Red Chillies office, it was one of my most challenging projects. It has various verticles and we had to put them all together.”

Shah Rukh Khan praises wife Gauri Khan

Praising his wife Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan said that his wife has been very creative. He further added that Gauri is the busiest person in the house now, even more than the Pathaan actor. King Khan further said, “We have learned this from Gauri, that it's important to have a satisfying day at work. Thank you Gauri for giving us this success mantra to the family. I am extremely happy and satisfied that I am here when she is launching this book.”

