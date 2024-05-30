'Aryan Khan likes to see things bright': DOP Jay Oza opens up about Shah Rukh Khan's son's directing style

Cinematographer Jay Oza, currently involved in Aryan Khan's debut streaming series Stardom, shared insights into the young filmmaker's creative process. Oza disclosed that actors hold the ultimate authority over the Director of Photography (DoP) selection. He also recounted an incident where an actress rejected him as she doesn’t like his "beauty lighting" technique.

Jay Oza reveals Aryan Khan’s directing style

During a discussion with Film Companion, cinematographer Jay Oza, accompanied by Shreya Dev Dube, shed light on Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's approach to filmmaking. Oza explained, “In a film like Raman Raghav 2.0, we all knew what we were aiming for. The nature of the story is that. But for example, the show that I’m doing with Aryan, I cannot take that Raman Raghav approach because that’s visually how I like it. Still it is because it is a certain level of comedy, entertainment. Aryan personally likes to see things bright. I have to adapt and even give it to him even if it’s against…”

Jay Oza sheds light on actors' ultimate say in Dop selection

He further disclosed that ultimately, the actors have the final say in selecting the DoP. He stated, "Eventually, the actors have a say in the DoP. So before we are finalized, the actor has approved us." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Recalling an incident where he faced rejection from an actress, he recounted, "I got a call one night from a producer saying that we might have to change the DoP because the actress doesn’t like your work, in terms of, you’re great but you can’t do beauty lighting. Apparently, the director really wanted me or he was feeling bad that he wasn’t pulling off the plug at 12am when it’s 7am shift."

He continued, "At 7 am, I woke up to an email from the management telling me how I should light the actress. Of course, my immediate artist’s ego was hurt, but I calmed myself down and told myself that as long as I’m getting my per-day, I shouldn’t get affected. I decided to play it the other way and obey the rules."

Aryan Khan on professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aryan Khan is making his debut in the web series domain with Stardom, a project he both penned and directed. Recently, filming for the series concluded. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by Shah Rukh Khan, Stardom is slated for release on Netflix. Notably, Mona Singh will portray an important role.

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar are also set to make cameo appearances.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan and family get snapped at airport; heading to Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Italy pre-wedding bash?