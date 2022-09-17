Aryan Khan looks effortlessly handsome in a white jacket as he gets SPOTTED in the city; PICS

Aryan Khan is one of the most popular star kids from the tinsel town of Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan ’s son Aryan has not made his debut in the world of showbiz yet. However, he has always been a part of the limelight growing up. Any news related to him often grabs fans’ attention, while his pictures and videos go viral on social media in no time. A few moments back, Aryan was spotted by the paparazzi as he stepped out in the city on the weekend. Check out his latest photos.

Tonight, Aryan was photographed by the shutterbugs in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai. The star kid was seen seated inside a car, as he reached his friend’s house. He looked at the camera while the paps clicked him from outside. Aryan looked quite handsome as he opted for stylish casuals for his night out. He was seen donning a white jacket that looked extremely good on him.

Recently, Aryan took to his social media space and shared a slew of photos from a shoot. They took the internet by storm in no time. Shah Rukh Khan also took to his post to leave a fun comment.

Aryan Khan’s Bollywood plans

Pinkvilla was the first to exclusively report that Aryan is all set to make his debut as a writer. We also reported that Aryan Khan is developing multiple ideas, of which a web series and a feature film created by him for Red Chillies Entertainment are at the forefront. Aryan has been working on these ideas for a while now, and has already set the ball rolling on the series front. Pinkvilla also learned that the young filmmaker recently did a test shoot for the web show at a studio in Mumbai.

