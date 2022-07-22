Aryan Khan looks handsome in chic casuals as he arrives at star-studded bash for Russo brothers; PICS

Aryan Khan arrived at the star-studded welcome party for the Russo brothers a few moments back. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eldest son Aryan was spotted by the paparazzi while he was seated in the car. The young star kid looked handsome as he wore a casual black tee-shirt with trousers for the bash hosted by producer Ritesh Sidhwani. He did not pose for photos and straight away made his way inside as he arrived at the event some time back.

Apart from Aryan, other celebs who were seen at Ritesh Sidhwani’s party for Russo brothers include Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter, Kiran Rao, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey and more.

Aryan Khan is one of the most popular star kids on the Bollywood block. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eldest son Aryan, has not made his debut in showbiz yet, but the young lad surely plans to delve into the world of entertainment. Pinkvilla was the first to exclusively report that Aryan is all set to make his debut as a writer. In fact, recently, we reported that he has started work on his web show, and even did a test shoot for the same in Mumbai.

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Aryan Khan is developing multiple ideas, of which a web series and a feature film created by him for Red Chillies Entertainment are at the forefront. Aryan has been working on these ideas for a while now, and has already set the ball rolling on the series front. Recently, Pinkvilla also learned that the young filmmaker recently did a test shoot for the web show at a studio in Mumbai.

