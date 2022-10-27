Aryan Khan looks uber cool as he parties with Nysa Devgan and Tripti Dimri at Diwali bash; See UNSEEN pics

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan is one of the most popular star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following and that is no secret. Recently, the star kid stepped out to attend the Diwali party of filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra in Mumbai which was also graced by many Bollywood celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif , Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Karan Johar, and others.

Now, many inside pictures from the Diwali party are doing rounds on the internet. In one of the photos, Aryan is seen posing for a group selfie with Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan and Bulbbul actress Tripti Dimri. In it, the star kid looked uber cool in a brown-toned jacket which he paired with a grey round-neck t-shirt. Aryan accessorised his outfit with a chain. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan also posed with Excel Entertainment's co-founder Ritesh Sidhwani. Other pictures also featured Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor , Sara Ali Khan, and Bhumi Pednekar.

Aryan Khan's debut as a writer

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aryan is gearing up to make his debut as a writer. SRK has often shared that his elder son has no interest in acting and is inclined toward the creative aspect of filmmaking. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the star kid has been silently working towards developing multiple ideas, which have the potential of being developed into feature films and web series.

According to ETimes, Aryan's web series is all set to go on floors by the end of this year. "Multiple actors have been giving auditions for the web series and going by the rate at which the work has started, the show may go on the floor by the end of the year," said the report. The show will be centered around the film industry and Bilal Siddiqui, who also co-wrote the Netflix show, Bard Of Blood starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead is also working on the project with Aryan.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is the elder brother of Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.