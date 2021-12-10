Aryan Khan moves Bombay HC seeking relaxation of weekly attendance at NCB office.

Aryan Khan, who was arrested in a narcotics case in October and subsequently granted bail after close to four weeks, has been appearing before the NCB every week since. Now, according to a latest report in Press Trust of India, Aryan Khan has approached the Bombay High Court seeking relaxation for his bail condition.

As per the report, Aryan and his team of lawyers have approached the Bombay HC and sought a modification for his bail condition. Currently, as part of his bail condition, the young star kid is expected to appear before the NCB for his weekly attendance. Aryan's legal team has cited that since the investigation is transferred to a Special Investigation Team of Delhi NCB, the weekly attendance condition could be relaxed, said the plea.

The legal plea also stated that every time Aryan has to be present for his weekly attendance, extra police security is required due to heavy media presence. Bombay High Court is most likely to hear the application next week, his lawyers said.

Recently, Aryan Khan emerged in the top 19 lists of most googled personalities in India. Among the most googled personalities, Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has topped the list this year and rightfully so. Coming a close second is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal, Neeraj Chopra, Aryan Khan & Shehnaaz Gill most googled personalities of 2021; See full list