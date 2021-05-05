From Aryan Khan to Navya Naveli Nanda, Here are 5 Star kids who opted out from the acting world

Bollywood’s beloved star kids have garnered a massive fan-following on social media. We have jotted down 5 star kids who aren’t following their celeb parents’ footsteps into the field of acting.

Bollywood is filled with newer talents waiting to make their much-anticipated debut. B-town's most adored star kids, just like their celebrity parents, are preparing to follow in their footsteps. In the last few years, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Aalia Ebrahim completely owned the big screen with their extraordinary performances. They have garnered a massive fan-following since their acting debut. The star kids have become household names since they stepped into the limelight and that proved their talent and passion in the world of acting.

Over the years, we’ve seen numerous examples of star kids who decided not to follow the same route as their celeb parents. We have jotted down 5 star kids who aren’t inclined towards acting and have different career goals in mind.

had revealed that while his son Aryan Khan wants to enter Bollywood, he has no interest in pursuing acting as he is more inclined towards filmmaking.

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda had opened up about her interest in joining her father Nikhil Nanda in running the family business.

Rhea Kapoor

Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor, unlike her siblings and Harshvardhan Kapoor, decided to pursue her passion for film production.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Late and ’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also opted for a different path and became successful jewelry and interior designer.

Shaheen Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter Shaheen Bhatt, who previously worked as an assistant director for Raaz 3: The Third Dimension, released her book ‘I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier.’

