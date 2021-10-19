Aryan Khan to Navya Naveli Nanda: Star kids who fell prey to controversies before hitting the limelight

Being in the limelight is a part and parcel of celeb life. Our celebs are not just on the radar of the paparazzi for their outings in the city, but they also make the headlines for their fashion statements, rumoured affairs and more. But not just celebs, often the star kids fall prey to this culture. In fact, the star kids also come under the scrutiny of the shutterbugs along with the opinions of the netizens.

The recent example turned out to be that of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan who has been arrested in the ongoing drugs case during the Narcotics Control Bureau on a cruise ship early this month. He has been in judicial custody ever since and while he has applied for bail in the Mumbai Sessions Court, the Court has reserved the order till October 20. So while Aryan continues to make headlines for this controversy, here’s a look at other star kids who had fallen prey to the controversies before hitting the limelight.

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter had made the headlines a few years ago after pictures of her wearing a bikini went viral on social media. It was reported that the news had disturbed Suhana a lot. According to a report of India Today, SRK said, “She was in a bikini, she was on a beach, and she was with her little brother. You went ahead and wrote a headline, “SRK's daughter flaunts her body.” Is it a little cheap? Maybe I felt it was. I reached out nicely and said, dude, your website is not going to run on my daughter's bikini body, can you please take it out? People saw where I was coming from. My daughter was a little awkward about it. She's 16, yaar. And the headlines some sites use are. wow. We're very liberal people and even laughed about it. But it's still awkward.”

Aaliyah Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah, who is known for wearing her heart on sleeves, had fallen prey to the social media trolls after sharing pictures of herself in a bikini. While the pics created a lot of controversies, she faced a lot of backlash to the extent of receiving rape and death threats. Talking about the same, Aaliyah said, “People were telling me that I should be ashamed of being Indian and posting stuff like that. People were sending me rape threats, calling me a prostitute, DMing me and asking me what my ‘rate’ was, sending me death threats, s**tting on my family. That whole incident of the picture got me a lot”. She admitted that she was crying constantly and that the trolls did affect her to great extent.

Alanna Panday

Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday also witnessed a similar incident of cyber bullying when a picture of her in a bikini created a stir on social media. Talking about it, Alanna stated, “I’ve had a woman comment on my post saying I deserve to be gang-raped because I posted a picture in a bikini. She then tagged my mother and father in the comment to make sure that they saw it too. I wish I had a screenshot but I was so shaken when I saw it I blocked her immediately and Instagram deleted the comment. When I went to her profile to block her I saw that she was married and had a daughter a little younger than me. I don’t understand how you can wish that upon someone else’s child”.

Nysa Devgan

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa has also been on the radar of the netizens for her fashion choices. A few years ago, the young star kid was surrounded by controversy after she was trolled for not wearing pants along with the hoodie. Talking about the incident, Ajay had back then stated, “'She [Nysa] is just a 14-year-old and I feel, at times, people forget that and talk rubbish. She was wearing such a long shirt and she was also wearing shorts. Now because of the length of the shirt, her shorts weren't visible and the kid got trolled for that. I request the paparazzi to at least leave the children alone. Why are they paying the price for their famous parents? I don't think any child is okay with paparazzi. They want their space. They want to not dress up every time they step out, so it's very sad when such things happen”.

Navya Naveli Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya has been creating a massive buzz on social media and while there were rumours about her big Bollywood debut, her personal life also made the headlines. It was reported that she was dating Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan. While Meezaan stated that they are just friends, he added that the rumours made him feel awkward visiting Jalsa.