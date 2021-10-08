Aryan Khan & others to wake up by 6 AM, no home cooked food until court approves: Report

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and others who have now been taken to Arthur Road Jail will follow a schedule same as the other inmates who are lodged there. Nitin Waychal, Superintendent of Arthur Jail, had earlier told ANI that "Aryan Khan and other accused will be kept in quarantine cell for 3-5 days in Arthur Jail".

As per latest reports, of all the accused, Aryan and five others have been placed in barrack number 1, which is a special quarantine barrack on the first floor of the jail. Shah Rukh Khan's son will be in quarantine for five days, a report revealed.

A report in India Today revealed that there will be no special privileges for the star kid. Aryan will have a wake up call of 6 AM just like the other inmates. In terms of food, there will be no home-cooked food provision until the court approves. The star kid will adhere to the meal timings at the Arthur Road jail which means breakfast will be at 7 AM, lunch at 11 am and dinner will be served by 6 PM.

The report revealed that breakfast usually includes sheera-poha, lunch and dinner include chapati, sabzi, dal and rice. While home food is not allowed, inmates are allowed to take extra food by paying money for the same.

While Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde argued in court and presented his case well, the court magistrate rejected the bail stating, "Have heard the applications and the submissions. The applications are not maintainable before us and hence rejected."

ALSO READ: No bail for Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and others in cruise drugs case