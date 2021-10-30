Aryan Khan Released: Urmila Matondkar, Sanjay Gupta & others rejoice as Shah Rukh Khan’s son returns to Mannat

It is a big day for Shah Rukh Khan, his family and his entire fan following. After all, Aryan Khan has finally got the bail in the much talked about cruise drug bust case. While Aryan got the bail on October 28, almost 26 days after he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau, he has finally been released and has arrived at Mannat. There has been an atmosphere of celebration not just at SRK’s residence but also in the tinselvile.

The social media is abuzz with tweets celebrating Aryan release and his return to Mannat. Several celebs have taken to social media to share their happiness. Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who has been supporting Aryan since the first day itself, tweeted, “AAJ MANNAT POORI HUI”. On the other hand, Urmila Matondkar also micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “Person's true character is revealed in tough times. Truly amazed at the dignity, grace,maturity n strength @iamsrk has shown in d most trying n pressurizing times. Proud to have you as my colleague. U remain absolutely the Best!! Much love. God bless”.

