Aryan Khan, reportedly booked for Charas consumption, 'was apologetic' says NCB official

In a shocking turn of events on Saturday night, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was detained by several others and taken to the NCB office after a cruise party was raided. On Sunday, the star kid was presented in front of the holiday court and was sent into custody till October 4. The latest buzz is that Aryan has been booked for the consumption of charas.

According to the reports in Times Of India, was among the 8 people who were arrested in the drug case. Apart from him, his friend and film actor Arbaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were produced in court and remanded in NCB custody till Monday. Dhamecha is said to be the daughter of a businessman from Madhya Pradesh, and Merchant the son of a timber businessman. Five others, Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar were arrested late on Sunday; they will be produced in court on Monday.

Reportedly, the cruise liner, Cordelia was carrying 800-1000 passengers and Aryan Khan was one of the special invitees. He did not have a boarding pass. The cruise will return to the city on Monday morning. NCB officials said they are carrying out further raids in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The NCB claimed to have seized 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash.

The remand application that seek the custody of Aryan Khan stated that he was arrested for consumption, sale and purchase of drugs under NDPS Act 1985. An official, however, said that Khan has been booked only for consumption under Section 27 of the NDPS Act, which attracts a maximum punishment of one year or with a fine which may extend to Rs 20,000. Apparently, Shah Rukh Khan’s son was apologetic when the NCB officials asked him to accompany them to the NCB office.

