As Aryan Khan returns home on bail, Suhana Khan soon to be back in Mumbai?

It has been extremely trying times for the Khan family for the past 3 weeks as Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was lodged in jail in an alleged drug case. Now, on Saturday, as Aryan has been released on bail from Arthur Road Jail, there is cheer at Mannat. Now, a report has claimed that Suhana Khan is also set to return from the US as Aryan is back home. Suhana is currently in New York where she has been completing her education.

As per a report in Etimes, Earlier Suhana had to make her way back to Mumbai in the first week of November. However, owing to Aryan's case proceedings, she was reportedly asked to stay back in New York. Now, as Aryan has returned after spending 3 weeks on Arthur Road Jail, it is reported by the portal that Suhana is all set to come back soon to meet her brother. Recently, Suhana had also shared a photo on social media from their childhood days with Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, "I Love You" on the day Aryan was granted bail.

Suhana had stayed away from social media amid her brother's ongoing legal tussle since his arrest in an alleged drug case by the NCB. She had previously wished her parents SRK and Gauri Khan on their wedding anniversary with a special post. Suhana is studying in New York University and often used to share posts on social media. Now, after her brother's return to Mannat after release from jail, Suhana may be back soon.

