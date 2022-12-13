Aryan Khan reveals how Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have reacted to his new venture

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Every time he drops a post on Instagram, it goes viral in no time. After completing his studies, the star kid is all set to make his debut as a writer and director. After days of speculation, Aryan confirmed that he is working on a script of a series and the project will go on floors by early 2023. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively informed that Aryan has marked his foray into the luxury lifestyle business. Now, in a recent interview, Aryan has opened up on how his parents have reacted.

While speaking to Vogue, the star kid was asked about his parents, SRK and Gauri and the commonality between them as they also have several business ventures. He said that they are 'extremely encouraging' about his new venture. Aryan said, "The commonality between the family is that they believe in following what you’re passionate about. My mom is a producer, but she loves interior design. She’s made a successful business out of it because she loves doing it. My dad is an actor, but he also has a VFX studio, a production company, and because we loved sports, we got into it about 10 years ago. Now, there’s a global sporting franchise that’s expanding and doing really well. It’s not like you can either do this or that. I believe that if you like something and feel that there’s an opportunity that presents itself and a void you can fill, you can do a multitude of things."

He further added, "My parents are extremely encouraging about the new venture. When you know what you’re passionate about, you can make it your business. Because then business isn’t business anymore, it’s personal. And when business is personal, that’s when it really flourishes."

Earlier, while speaking to Pinkvilla, Aryan revealed that he has worked 'relentlessly' over the last five years with his two close friends to bring the global lifestyle collective to life.