Aryan Khan’s co accused Arbaaz Merchant’s father worried about his security: I don’t know how my son is

Aryan Khan’s ongoing drugs case witnessed a new twist after he along with co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were denied bail by Mumbai’s sessions court. The trio was arrested by the NCB after a raid at a cruise ship in Mumbai and ever since then, they have been in custody. And while their bail plea has been once again rejected, they are currently staying in custody in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail. Amid this, Arbaaz’s father has expressed his concern about his son’s well being in jail.

Talking about it to ETimes, Arbaaz’s father Aslam said, “I wanted to speak to Arbaaz after the hearing and have been trying to get a chance to speak to him but to no avail. I also went to Khar police station which is near my house to register my phone number so that I get a chance to speak to my son, whose security is of big concern now because, as mentioned in the newspapers, he has been shifted to a general barrack of the jail”. He also stated that during his last video call with Arbaaz which lasted for just three minutes, his son appeared to be scared and pleaded to be not guilty.

“I really don’t know how my son is and I don’t know what is happening inside the jail. I don’t even know who is he staying within the barrack and what kind of people are around him. Besides, when I did get a chance to speak on video call last week, for just three minutes, I could see the fright on his face. I could feel his voice choking when he pleaded to me, ‘Pappa get us out of here, were are innocent. His choked voice and fright has scared me and I am worried about my son’s security. I cannot see my son that way and you can understand the state of parents and plight of an innocent child when he is being treated that way. They could have been bailed out with the cooperation of the agency. It is unfair to treat boys of such delicate age this way. And what will happen to the future of our country? It was unfair to target only these two kids when there were quite a few of them allowed to go without investigation. We don’t know what kind of people they are meeting in jail and what will happen to their future? It is not about Arbaaz’s career but it is more about the image and character of my son, which has been tarnished with this case,” Merchant added.

Meanwhile, Aryan and other accused’s legal team have approached the Bombay High Court for bail and their plea is likely to be heard today.

