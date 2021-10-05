Aryan Khan’s co accused Arbaaz Merchantt’s dad calls allegations against his son ‘baseless’: They are innocent

Ever since ’s has been arrested by the NCB in the drugs case, each day is coming with a new twist. To note, Aryan was arrested with Arbaaz Merchantt and others in the case and that they have been sent in the custody till October 7. And while the media reports suggested that the agency had recovered drug related chats from their phones, Arbaaz’s father Aslam Merchant has denied the allegations against his son and stated that they are innocent.

Speaking about the same to Times Now, Aslam said that the truth will prevail soon and he is hopeful that the kids will come out free of all charges. He also mentioned that while the allegations are baseless, the Narcotics Control Bureau has been quite cooperative with the kids. “It is all baseless allegations, but it is under investigation. It is very premature to state anything at this point in time. The NCB has been very cooperative and very nice to the kids. I being a lawyer, have faith in the judiciary. The truth will prevail and they will come out scott-free. They are innocent,” he added.

Aslam also mentioned that while drugs were found inside the ship, the kids hadn’t entered the ship. Instead, they were just guests on the show. He also spoke about the Whatsapp chats and the ‘shocking and incriminating’ material in Whatsapp and said, “There is absolutely no WhatsApp chats related to drugs. They were not even prepared. It was just a last-minute discussion of going to the ship. They were invitees. They just decided out of the blue. He had breakfast with me and was supposed to have dinner with me”. On the other hand, Aryan’s lawyer had also stated that no drugs were recovered from his possession.