Aryan Khan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant to file an application to seek permission of meeting him in the court

Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant had grabbed all the limelight last year after they were held in a drug-related case. After they were released on bail, a condition was put in front of them which prohibited them to meet each other after coming out of jail. This condition is incorporated into the bail application to forbid the accused persons from interacting with each other. But, now the latest reports suggest that Arbaaz will be filing an application in court, requesting to waive off this condition.

Talking to ETimes, Arbaaz Merchant’s father Aslam Merchant revealed, “My son is really missing meeting his closest friend Aryan and therefore an application is being drafted to be filed in court to request to waive off the condition of not meeting Aryan Khan. My son said he does not mind visiting the NCB officials every week, but he wants to meet and speak to his friend Aryan.” For the unversed, both these boys were taken under NCB custody on October 2 when they were on a Goa bound cruise ship. Both Aryan and Arbaaz were released on conditional bail after nearly spending a month in jail.

Reportedly, Arbaaz Merchant’s lawyer is expected to file this application seeking permission to allow the meeting of Arbaaz and Aryan Khan. The NCB requests such conditions in bail so that the accused persons do not interact and thereby be in a position to influence the agency’s ongoing investigation.

It is said that Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant have been friends for a long time now. They were often spotted together and in each other’s pictures on social media.

