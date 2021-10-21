Aryan Khan’s jail inmate reveals he received no special treatment: Reports

In one of the most shocking twists in Aryan Khan’s drugs case, his bail plea was rejected once again by the court. This happened on Wednesday wherein the sessions court had rejected Aryan and his co-accused’s bail application was rejected. While rejecting Aryan Khan’s bail, the Sessions Court had observed that this is not the first time he is involved in 'illicit drug activities'. And while Aryan has been in custody in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail, his jail inmate has reportedly revealed that Shah Rukh Khan’s son has been given no special treatment in the jail.

Reportedly, Aaj Tak has spoken to Aryan Khan’s jail inmate Shravan Nadar who happened to have shared a barrack with Aryan Khan who revealed that SRK’s son has not been given any special treatment in the jail. Talking about the same, Shravan stated that while he shared the barrack with Aryan, he had seen him cry in the jail. He also mentioned that Aryan was allowed to eat regular food, biscuits and could only buy food from the jail canteen with the money sent by his family. For the uninitiated, Aryan is currently lodged in barrack number 1 in the jail.

Meanwhile, after his bail plea was rejected by the sessions court, Aryan’s legal team has approached Mumbai High court for the same. As per a recent update, his bail application will be heard by the Mumbai High Court on October 26. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan had also made the headlines as he had visited his son in jail.