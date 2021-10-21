Aryan Khan’s judicial custody extended till October 30 by Special NDPS Court

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been in the headlines after he was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau on October 2 after they conducted a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The star kid was sent to 14-day judicial custody on October 7. His custody was supposed to end today but a new report came in that said that the Special NDPS Court has further extended his custody till October 30. News agency ANI shared the news on its social handle. 

ANI tweeted, “Special NDPS Court extends judicial custody of Aryan Khan and others till 30th October.” Along with Aryan, others' custody has also been extended. Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan was seen meeting his son at Arthur Road Jail for the first time after he was arrested by NCB. The Anti-Drugs agency officials have also raided the superstar’s residence Mannat in the morning today. Even Ananya Panday’s residence was also raided and her phone, laptop have been seized by the officials. She was even summoned by them.

On Wednesday, Aryan Khan's bail order was rejected. It was reported that the NCB had revealed that it found a 'drug-related WhatsApp chat' between Aryan Khan and a debut actress. Well, the name of the actress was not revealed. Shah Rukh Khan’s son has moved the Bombay High Court for bail and the hearing is scheduled for October 26.

Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha’s bail plea was also rejected yesterday. To note, 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of MD, 21 grams of charas, and 22 pills of ecstasy, and Rs 1.33 lakh were seized during the cruise raid.

