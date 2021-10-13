Aryan Khan’s lawyer Amit Desai: They are not peddlers, racketeers or traffickers

A special court in Mumbai heard a bail plea filed by Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in the drug case. The bail hearing has been adjourned for tomorrow by the Mumbai court. During the hearing, Aryan Khan’s lawyer Amit Desai reportedly argued that he was not involved in any sale or purchase of any illegal substances.

According to a report in TOI, Amit Desai, lawyer of SRK's son said, "They are some young kids. In many countries these substances are legal. Let us not penalise in bail. Let us not make it worse for them. They have suffered enough, they have learnt their lesson, if at all. They are not peddlers, racketeers or traffickers."

During the hearing, the NCB told the court that Aryan has been involved in ‘illicit procurement & distribution of contraband’.

Lawyer Amit further reportedly said, "Someone may have told you that Aryan Khan has drugs, he will consume, but that is incorrect. They identified persons as if they had photos, but then that is intelligence of agencies, they do a lot of good work also! They must have known it all and they wanted to catch them, but Khan had zero, so any information they had was false. As per the panchnama and everything else, Khan admits that Merchant was carrying charas for consumption. How admissions are recorded in panchnamas? That is a separate issue for consideration."

Aryan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau during a raid on a cruise ship that was on its way to Goa. He is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail.