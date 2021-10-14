Aryan Khan’s lawyer claims he has ‘nothing to do with international drug racket’ during bail plea hearing

The arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the drugs case has come as a shocker to everyone. And while the Narcotics Control Bureau is investigating the case, each day is coming up with a new twist in the case. So far, we knew that amid the ongoing investigation, Aryan had applied for bail in the session’s court. While NCB had opposed the bail citing their reasons, Aryan’s lawyer Amit Desai presented his arguments in the star kid’s favour.

According to News18, Desai stated that Aryan can be granted bail without affecting the investigation. “Each case has to be decided on its own merits. In relation to this gentleman, this department may have crossed the legal line to persuade the lordship of his crime. Let me assume, there is a confession of consumption. What's the worse? One year” he added. Desai also argued that Aryan had voluntarily given the mobile phone. He said, “The mobile phone was seized but there is no seizure panchnama? If they believe that the contents of the mobile are important, they have it. Why curtail my liberty? Nothing has been suggested that if he is released on bail investigation will be affected”.

Furthermore, Amit Desai emphasised, “There is nothing to do with international drug racket”. Meanwhile, as NCB told the court that Aryan has been involved in ‘illicit procurement & distribution of contraband’, he has earlier argued saying that nothing suspicious was recovered from Aryan and called NCB’s allegation of Aryan being a part of an illicit international drug trafficking ring absurd.