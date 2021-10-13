Aryan Khan’s lawyer has THIS reply to NCB blaming him for 'illicit procurement & distribution of contraband'

Aryan Khan’s drug case is taking a new turn every day. After Shah Rukh Khan’s son was denied bail in the last hearing and was sent into 14-day-judicial custody, his bail hearing was held again today. The reports that came out today suggested that NCB had told Mumbai Court that the material collected during the investigation reveals that Aryan has played a role in so far as illicit procurement and distribution of contraband. Well, now Aryan’s newly appointed lawyer Amit Desai has responded to this statement of NCB.

Amit Desai told the special NDPS court that the NCB’s allegation that Shah Rukh Khan’s 23-year-old son was part of an illicit international drug trafficking ring is absurd and being ‘dumped on him casually’ especially because the drug agency didn’t recover any contraband from him and has not even recorded his fresh statement since October 5. Amit further said that Aryan used to obtain the contraband from friend Arbaaz Merchant. NCB had accused SRK’s son to be in touch with people who are a part of the ‘international drug network’ for illegal procurement of drugs.

Earlier today Shah Rukh Khan’s manager had filed an application before the court, requesting it to allow her in for a hearing as Aryan’s representative. The case has now come to a special court after a magistrate’s court rejected their plea on the ground that it did not have the jurisdiction to decide on the matter. The Narcotics Control Bureau claimed to have recovered banned drugs from some persons aboard the cruise ship, hinting at an “international drug trafficking” network which needs to be probed. The NDPS court had issued orders to the NCB on Monday and asked it to file its reply regarding the matter by October 13.

