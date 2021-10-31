Aryan Khan’s lawyer Mukul Rohatgi says ‘NCB stretched the case against him too far’

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan finally reached home after the latter was released from jail on October 31. Aryan, who had been lodged at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail for over three weeks in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case, was finally released. Now in a recent interview, Aryan Khan’s lawyer, Mukul Mukul Rohatgi said that there was no evidence against Aryan Khan and the case against him was stretched too far by the NCB.

Speaking to India Today on the Bombay High Court’s decision to grant bail to Aryan Khan, Rohatgi said that there were two important aspects of the case. First one was that there was no recovery from Aryan Khan and second, at best, he was associated with Arbaaz Merchantt. “There was no proof of consumption, peddling, or carrying large amounts. Yet, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) tried to make it a case of commercial quantity, which was stretching it too far,” he said.

He said that the law specifically makes a distinction and if one is a consumer of small quantities, s/he is treated differently. He adds that the law enforcement agencies fail to make this distinction. They leapfrog to commercial quantity.

Rohatgi also commented on the Session Court’s order and said, “The argument of conscious possession was stretched beyond a point to include those who were complete strangers to Aryan Khan. There is no material for the department to say that a ‘syndicate’ is being investigated.”

Aryan Khan’s lawyer further said that the attention is being diverted from the proper track and all efforts are being spent on catching only certain people.