Aryan Khan’s release from jail to reaching Mannat; Here’s the step by step process

On October 28, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court, after over three weeks of the arrest. The star kid was arrested earlier this month in connection with the alleged drug case. The detailed order of the bail is yet to be out and until the order comes, Aryan will not be released from the jail. To understand the procedure, a leading daily spoke to advocate Ayaz Khan, who in past, represented celebrities including Fardeen Khan, Bharti Singh and more. Talking to ETimes, the senior legal counsel explained the step-by-step procedure.

He said, first the order of the High Court will have to be sent to the Sessions Court. Then the defence (counsels representing Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha) will get the transcribed order. They will have to appear at the Sessions Court to execute the bail tomorrow and will have to file the order in the registry of the Sessions Court. If the order mentions a cash bail, they will have to pay cash, if the order mentions a surety, then the defence lawyers will have to furnish a surety. Once this is completed, the Sessions Court registry will issue a release order, which has to be signed by the Sessions judge. After the following process, the release order has to be taken to jail, where once furnished, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan will be released from the jail.

Wondering when Aryan Khan will be released? The advocate Ayaz Khan said that it depends on what time the final order is released from the HC. He added that if the order is released during the first half, chances are Aryan will go home tomorrow, but if the order is released during the second half, Aryan could go home the day after.

Apart from Aryan, his close friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha were also granted bail. The entire order with reasons and bail conditions will be released on Friday.