Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Jaya look classy in white as they head to Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash; PICS

by Sampriti Dutta   |  Updated on Mar 17, 2022
   
Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan head to Shweta Bachchan's party
Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Jaya look classy in white as they head to Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash; PICS
With COVID-19 restrictions getting lighter in our country, our dear B-Town people have started meeting often for get togethers and parties. Oh, and if it is a celebrity’s birthday? Well, you can of course expect a grand party with grander pictures. Today, Shweta Bachchan is celebrating her birthday in grandeur and it seems the theme is white! We spotted numerous celebs as they headed to the party venue such as Aryan, Shanaya Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar and of course, Shweta’s mum, the gorgeous Jaya Bachchan.

In the pictures, their classy white theme was evident as each celeb donned stunning white attires. Aryan Khan looked dashing in his hip white graphic tee. Sidharth Malhotra looked handsome as usual in his smart and simple white t-shirt. Clad in a beautiful white ethnic attire, mommy Jaya Bachchan looked super elegant. On the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor was the epitome of sophistication in her gorgeous white dress. Karan Johar added a bit of black in his otherwise white attire and looked absolutely killer. Even Chunky Panday’s wife Bhavana was spotted who looked quite graceful. Well, it seems it’s going to be grand party with absolutely beautiful people!

Take a look at the pics:

Aryan Khan
Sidharth Malhotra
Jaya Bachchan
Jaya Bachchan
Karan Johar
Bhavana Pandey
Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi
Zoya Akhtar

Talking about the birthday girl Shweta Bachchan-Nanda, while the daughter of superstar Amitabh Bachchan tries to stay away from the limelight but the limelight always finds her. She is absolutely brilliant and smart and is a columnist and author. She has a huge fan following on social media and often shares a sneak peek of her daily routine on Instagram.

