Aryan Khan shows his filmy side as he says 'Main Tumhare Dil Mein Hu' in this throwback snap

Aryan Khan, who rarely smiles for the camera, can be seen expressing some emotion in this throwback photo which is full of drama. Check it out below.

and 's son has always kept his Instagram profile a public one. However, the young lad rarely engages in actively posting anything on his Instagram Stories or posts. Unlike his sister Suhana who recently went public on Instagram, Aryan's last post was in September 2019. However, the star kid already has dedicated fan clubs to his name who make sure to share pictures from his college life.

We stumbled upon one such photo by Aryan's fan club which shows the star kid dramatically posing. In the photo, Aryan can be seen wearing a shirt, tie and pullover. With his statement hair in place, Aryan can be seen placing his fist on the chest, his eyes squinted and a caption which reads, "Main Tumhare Dil Mein Hu.." Aryan, who rarely smiles for the camera, can be seen expressing some emotion in this throwback photo.The picture is full of drama and the star kid is totally acing it.

Check out Aryan Khan's fun and filmy snap below:

Back in March, we had revealed some unseen photos of Aryan sporting a goatee, a big shift from his usually no-facial hair look. While Suhana has returned home amid this lockdown, Aryan Khan has most likely stayed back in the US at the USC School of Cinematic Arts where he is currently studying filmmaking. It is widely reported that Aryan is interested in pursuing a career behind the camera.

