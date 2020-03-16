Aryan Khan sports a goatee in these recent UNSEEN photos with his friends; Check It Out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Aryan Khan usually keeps a low profile on the gram but the star kid's dedicated fan clubs make sure to keep us updated. Check out his latest photo below.

usually keeps a low profile on the gram but the star kid's dedicated fan clubs make sure to keep us updated with his happenings in the West. Unlike sister who had a private Instagram profile (she just went public a few days ago), Aryan's account is public but the star kid rarely shares photos. Today, we stumbled upon some latest photo of 's son Aryan and he definitely looks a little different from the last time we saw him. Sporting some facial hair, Aryan can be seen hanging out with his friends.

In one of the photos, Aryan can be seen overlooking the serene view as he sits and gazes out. With his sunglasses a bit low, Aryan looks lost. The star kid also can be seen sporting a goatee, a big shift from his usually no-facial hair look. In a blue T-shirt and shorts, he definitely look smart.

In another photo, he can be seen posing for a mirror selfie with his friends. The photos were shared by one of Aryan's many fan clubs on social media. Check out the photos below:

Aryan Khan is currently studying in the US and plans to get into the world of filmaking. Whereas as his sister Suhana Khan is also currently in the US and studying at New York University's Tisch School of The Arts. SRK's children are most likely to step into Bollywood in the near future.

