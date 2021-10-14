Aryan Khan surviving on biscuits inside Arthur Road jail? SRK's son not eating jail food suggest reports

It has been almost six days since Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan has been lodged at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. The 23-year-old was arrested in the cruise drugs bust case by the Narcotics Control Bureau and has now been sent to judicial custody along with the other accused. Under custody, Aryan was shifted to the Arthur Road jail's quarantine cell last week.

Now, according to latest reports, the young star kid is surviving on biscuits inside the jail. He has reportedly not been eating the food served to the other jail inmates. Aryan had reportedly brought with a few packets of biscuits and purchased bottles of water from the jail canteen.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, Aryan is also not drinking enough water in order to avoid using the jail washroom. For the unversed, for special allowance of home cooked food, court needs to grant permission. Earlier, a report in India Today revealed that there will be no special privileges for the star kid.

Aryan will have a wake up call of 6 AM just like the other inmates. In terms of food, there will be no home-cooked food provision until the court approves. The star kid will adhere to the meal timings at the Arthur Road jail which means breakfast will be at 7 AM, lunch at 11 am and dinner will be served by 6 PM.

The Mumbai sessions court will continue hearing Aryan Khan's bail plea today. The NCB opposed the bail plea on Wednesday while levelling serious charges of 'illicit trafficking' of drugs and conspiracy against SRK's son.

