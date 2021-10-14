Aryan Khan tests COVID 19 negative in jail, shifted to common cell with 5 others in Arthur Road prison

In the latest update in the Mumbai Cruise Ship drug bust case, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been shifted from the quarantine barrack to jail common cell after testing negative for COVID 19. Aryan was moved to Arthur Road jail after he was sent into 14-day judicial custody in the Mumbai Cruise Ship Drug bust case. When Aryan along with others arrested in the case was moved to Arthur Road Jail 6 days ago, they were kept in the quarantine barracks of the jail and their COVID 19 reports were awaited.

Now, reportedly, Aryan and 5 others arrested in the case have tested negative for COVID 19. They have now been moved to a common cell in the Arthur Road Jail. As per ANI, "Aryan Khan and 5 others shifted to the common cell from quarantine barrack in the jail after their Covid report came negative, says Nitin Waychal superintendent of Arthur Road Jail." Amid all this, SRK's son Aryan's bail plea hearing is underway at the Special NDPS Court in Mumbai.

Mumbai: Aryan Khan and 5 others shifted to the common cell from quarantine barrack in the jail after their Covid report came negative, says Nitin Waychal

On Wednesday, Aryan's lawyers Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde argued for his bail before the Special NDPS Court in Mumbai. On the other hand, NCB's lawyers opposed his bail. The hearing was adjourned at 5 PM in the evening on Wednesday and it is all set to begin today again.

Aryan along with Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha was arrested by the NCB on October 2 after a raid on Cordelia Cruise line. After the Cruise ship raid, Aryan remained in NCB custody along with Arbaaz, Munmun and others and after his bail plea was rejected by the lower court, he was sent into judicial custody for 14 days at the Arthur Road jail.

